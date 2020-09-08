Frigid air sets record low, causes concern over crops

This week’s cold snap prompted North Dakotans to pull out their jackets and carry their potted plants indoors, and the frigid air set a record low in the far northwestern corner of the state.
The temperature at a weather station operated by the North Dakota Agricultural Weather Network near the small Williams County town of Alamo dropped to 18 degrees at 7:08 a.m. Tuesday. That appears to be the lowest temperature ever to hit in the state on Sept. 8, NDAWN Director Daryl Ritchison said.
“Even by North Dakota standards, this was really cold,” he said.
Ritchison said he wouldn’t have anticipated the statewide low to occur at the Alamo weather station, as it sits on a flat area of land about 2 miles south of town. He said he would expect a valley to be colder.
“Cold air sinks,” he said. “It’s really that simple.”
Low temperatures Tuesday morning hovered in the 20s and 30s throughout most of the state, dropping to 36 in Bismarck from 5 to 7 a.m. Bismarck typically experiences lows around 49 degrees this time of year, said Adam Jones, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
“We’ve got a strong cold front that came out of Canada, and that’s allowed Canadian air to spill into the Plains,” he said.
Ritchison was busy fielding calls from farmers Tuesday morning, as they were eager to discuss the cold weather and what it means for their crops.
“They’re not sure of the damage yet,” he said, adding that temperatures were expected to plunge again Tuesday night, creating the possibility of freezing conditions again in parts of the state.
Temperatures can vary by several degrees as little as a mile away from a weather station. That means farmers could lose some acreage in a low-lying area even if a station nearby showed the temperature above freezing, Ritchison said.
Warmer temperatures are expected over the course of the week. Highs should climb into the 60s and 70s and maybe even reach the 80s over the weekend, Jones said.
The cold front early this week reached a broad swath of the middle of the country, extending from northern Texas to Ohio, he said.
It gave some relief to crews fighting wildfires in Colorado and Montana that had ballooned in hot, windy weather and forced people to flee their homes.
Heat and strong winds also hit California and parts of the Pacific Northwest over the holiday weekend, triggering destructive wildfires.
While haze from wildfire smoke blanketed much of the Pacific Northwest, Jones said he did not anticipate it would reach North Dakota.
Snow fell in Colorado, Montana and Wyoming, where portions of Interstate 80 closed and forecasters predicted up to a foot in the mountains and temperatures in the teens overnight.
The cold and snow will help the fight against the Cameron Peak Fire in northern Colorado, which nearly quadrupled in size over the weekend, sending smoke and ash into Denver. The weather was gradually expected to warm up, with temperatures back up in the 80s by the weekend in the Denver area.
In Montana, where the weather began to shift Sunday night, the small city of Red Lodge, a gateway to Yellowstone National Park, had received 10.5 inches of snow. Farther north in Glacier National Park, snow closed the higher elevations of the Going-to-the-Sun Road.
Warm weather in Montana over the weekend also fueled the rapid growth of a wildfire near the university town of Bozeman, forcing people to evacuate their homes and trapping three firefighters who had to deploy their fire shelters, a last-ditch effort to protect themselves, as the blaze burned over them, the state Department of Natural Resources and Conservation said.
After the fire passed, they were able to walk out of the area and were taken to the hospital for evaluation, The Great Falls Tribune reported.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
