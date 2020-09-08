Frigid air sets record low, causes concern over crops

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This week’s cold snap prompted North Dakotans to pull out their jackets and carry their potted plants indoors, and the frigid air set a record low in the far northwestern corner of the state.

The temperature at a weather station operated by the North Dakota Agricultural Weather Network near the small Williams County town of Alamo dropped to 18 degrees at 7:08 a.m. Tuesday. That appears to be the lowest temperature ever to hit in the state on Sept. 8, NDAWN Director Daryl Ritchison said.

“Even by North Dakota standards, this was really cold,” he said.

Ritchison said he wouldn’t have anticipated the statewide low to occur at the Alamo weather station, as it sits on a flat area of land about 2 miles south of town. He said he would expect a valley to be colder.

“Cold air sinks,” he said. “It’s really that simple.”

Low temperatures Tuesday morning hovered in the 20s and 30s throughout most of the state, dropping to 36 in Bismarck from 5 to 7 a.m. Bismarck typically experiences lows around 49 degrees this time of year, said Adam Jones, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.