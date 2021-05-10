Friends of the Rail Bridge to host preservation event

The Friends of the Rail Bridge group is hosting an event from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday to raise awareness about efforts to preserve the Bismarck-Mandan Rail Bridge.

The free, family friendly event is at Keelboat Park in Bismarck. It will feature local musicians and food. There will be information about Rails to Trails designs. Partners Preservation North Dakota, National Trust for Historic Preservation and Bismarck Historical Society also are participating in the event.