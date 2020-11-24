Fowl behavior at North Dakota turkey pardon

Liberty and Union will live out the rest of their lives on a farm with plenty of room to socially distance from their turkey friends for the remainder of the coronavirus pandemic after Gov. Doug Burgum pardoned the pair on Tuesday.
The verdict surely came as a relief to Liberty, whom handlers described as “rambunctious” after she launched off the table in an attempt to fly away while waiting for the governor’s arrival in Memorial Hall at the state Capitol. She periodically stomped her foot as the ceremony went on and left a few droppings atop the table where she posed for journalists’ cameras.
Her behavior could be interpreted as a protest, for she had to spend most of the event standing next to two dead and frozen turkeys that the North Dakota Turkey Federation donated to Bismarck charities.
The scene must have appeared rather foreign to the birds, who were surrounded by humans wearing masks. The turkeys were relieved of any future fate on a Thanksgiving dinner plate when Burgum raised his hand in their direction shortly after 11:30 a.m.
“By the authority vested in me in the state of North Dakota, I hereby pardon these turkeys for Thanksgiving,” the governor said. “So Liberty and Union, birds of a feather that flock together, may you never meet the chopping block.”
The North Dakota turkey pardon is an annual tradition. It's meant to draw attention to both the state’s agricultural industry and the work of local charitable groups. About 1 million turkeys are raised each year on nine farms across North Dakota.
This year, the turkey federation donated a dozen birds each to the Abused Adult Resource Center and Heaven’s Helpers Soup Cafe.
AARC Executive Director Michelle Erickson said the turkeys will help people whom the organization serves “feel like normal” during the holidays as the pandemic persists.
“It’s been a particularly hard year this year for victims of violence because they are isolated and quarantined with offenders, many times,” she said.
Support Local Journalism
Heaven’s Helpers Executive Director Mark Meier said the soup cafe will serve Thanksgiving meals for five hours Thursday to people who don’t have a place to eat for the holiday. The cafe will use some of the turkeys it received Tuesday for the event, and it will give others away to families in need.
Burgum also used the ceremony to echo a plea from numerous public health officials who in recent days have called upon Americans to forgo large family gatherings this Thanksgiving so as not to spread the virus.
“A little sacrifice now can help ensure that we all enjoy future holidays together,” he said.
The head of the turkey federation said he wanted the turkey pardoning this year to provide a bit of relief to North Dakotans amid the pandemic.
“It’s kind of a symbolic thing, but it’s something we hope will bring a little comfort and peace,” President David Rude said.
The ceremony took place under the state seal affixed to the wall of Memorial Hall. The seal contains the state motto, for which the birds were named. It reads, “Liberty and union now and forever one and inseparable.”
Union stayed in a dog crate during the pardoning while Liberty grabbed the spotlight.
Liberty was held firmly in place by Sharlene Wittenburg, past president of the federation, who raised the birds on her family's farm in Wyndmere in southeastern North Dakota. Rude remarked that they would try to make the ceremony “as short as we can,” given the turkey’s fowl behavior.
By the ceremony’s end, the turkeys appeared to have averted any need to quarantine when they return home. They had no close contacts, as the event lasted less than 15 minutes.
Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!