Fowl behavior at North Dakota turkey pardon

Liberty and Union will live out the rest of their lives on a farm with plenty of room to socially distance from their turkey friends for the remainder of the coronavirus pandemic after Gov. Doug Burgum pardoned the pair on Tuesday.

The verdict surely came as a relief to Liberty, whom handlers described as “rambunctious” after she launched off the table in an attempt to fly away while waiting for the governor’s arrival in Memorial Hall at the state Capitol. She periodically stomped her foot as the ceremony went on and left a few droppings atop the table where she posed for journalists’ cameras.

Her behavior could be interpreted as a protest, for she had to spend most of the event standing next to two dead and frozen turkeys that the North Dakota Turkey Federation donated to Bismarck charities.

The scene must have appeared rather foreign to the birds, who were surrounded by humans wearing masks. The turkeys were relieved of any future fate on a Thanksgiving dinner plate when Burgum raised his hand in their direction shortly after 11:30 a.m.