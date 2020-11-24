 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fowl behavior at North Dakota turkey pardon
alert top story

Fowl behavior at North Dakota turkey pardon

{{featured_button_text}}
Liberty the turkey

Liberty the turkey, being held by owner Sharlene Wittenburg, of Wyndmere, awaits her fate in Memorial Hall on Tuesday morning as the traditional Thanksgiving pardoning ceremony began. In back from left are Deputy Agriculture Commissioner Tom Bodine, who presented Michelle Erickson of the Abused Adult Resource Center with a frozen turkey; and Mark Meier of Heaven's Helpers Soup Cafe, who received a turkey from Gov. Doug Burgum. Moments later, Burgum pardoned Liberty and another live turkey, Union, who are 20 weeks old.

 Tom Stromme

Liberty and Union will live out the rest of their lives on a farm with plenty of room to socially distance from their turkey friends for the remainder of the coronavirus pandemic after Gov. Doug Burgum pardoned the pair on Tuesday.

The verdict surely came as a relief to Liberty, whom handlers described as “rambunctious” after she launched off the table in an attempt to fly away while waiting for the governor’s arrival in Memorial Hall at the state Capitol. She periodically stomped her foot as the ceremony went on and left a few droppings atop the table where she posed for journalists’ cameras.

Her behavior could be interpreted as a protest, for she had to spend most of the event standing next to two dead and frozen turkeys that the North Dakota Turkey Federation donated to Bismarck charities.

Turkey pardon Liberty and frozen birds

Liberty awaits a pardon from Gov. Doug Burgum on Tuesday as she stands beside two frozen turkeys that the North Dakota Turkey Federation donated to Bismarck charities.

The scene must have appeared rather foreign to the birds, who were surrounded by humans wearing masks. The turkeys were relieved of any future fate on a Thanksgiving dinner plate when Burgum raised his hand in their direction shortly after 11:30 a.m.

“By the authority vested in me in the state of North Dakota, I hereby pardon these turkeys for Thanksgiving,” the governor said. “So Liberty and Union, birds of a feather that flock together, may you never meet the chopping block.”

The North Dakota turkey pardon is an annual tradition. It's meant to draw attention to both the state’s agricultural industry and the work of local charitable groups. About 1 million turkeys are raised each year on nine farms across North Dakota.

This year, the turkey federation donated a dozen birds each to the Abused Adult Resource Center and Heaven’s Helpers Soup Cafe.

AARC Executive Director Michelle Erickson said the turkeys will help people whom the organization serves “feel like normal” during the holidays as the pandemic persists.

“It’s been a particularly hard year this year for victims of violence because they are isolated and quarantined with offenders, many times,” she said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Turkey pardon Liberty takes off

Liberty took flight, briefly, before receiving a gubernatorial pardon Tuesday. North Dakota Turkey Federation Past President Sharlene Wittenburg and President David Rude managed to calm her down enough to make it through the ceremony.

Heaven’s Helpers Executive Director Mark Meier said the soup cafe will serve Thanksgiving meals for five hours Thursday to people who don’t have a place to eat for the holiday. The cafe will use some of the turkeys it received Tuesday for the event, and it will give others away to families in need.

Burgum also used the ceremony to echo a plea from numerous public health officials who in recent days have called upon Americans to forgo large family gatherings this Thanksgiving so as not to spread the virus.

“A little sacrifice now can help ensure that we all enjoy future holidays together,” he said.

The head of the turkey federation said he wanted the turkey pardoning this year to provide a bit of relief to North Dakotans amid the pandemic.

“It’s kind of a symbolic thing, but it’s something we hope will bring a little comfort and peace,” President David Rude said.

The ceremony took place under the state seal affixed to the wall of Memorial Hall. The seal contains the state motto, for which the birds were named. It reads, “Liberty and union now and forever one and inseparable.”

Union stayed in a dog crate during the pardoning while Liberty grabbed the spotlight.

Turkey pardon crate

Liberty stands atop another turkey, Union, in their crate after the two were pardoned by Gov. Doug Burgum on Tuesday.

Liberty was held firmly in place by Sharlene Wittenburg, past president of the federation, who raised the birds on her family's farm in Wyndmere in southeastern North Dakota. Rude remarked that they would try to make the ceremony “as short as we can,” given the turkey’s fowl behavior.

By the ceremony’s end, the turkeys appeared to have averted any need to quarantine when they return home. They had no close contacts, as the event lasted less than 15 minutes.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Rabbi Yonah Grossman leads menorah lighting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News