'Foundation of our family': Bismarck couple married 70 years die days apart from COVID-19

Her parents were hospitalized when they became quite ill. Roth said medical staff pushed their beds side by side in the COVID-19 unit so they could be together.

Roth and her sister were able to be with their mom and dad and told them how much they loved them and what great parents they were.

"Seeing them side by side and seeing their coffins side by side at the internment, it gave us comfort knowing they were together again," Roth said. "I think they would have liked it. We didn't like that they were gone, but I think they would like that they were together at the end."

Their family held a viewing and an internment for them, which Roth, who lives in Iowa, watched on video while quarantining after being with her parents. A funeral will be held at a later date to celebrate the Morlocks' lives.

Since their deaths, Roth keeps her parents' memories close.

"They're in my heart," she said. "They're always in my heart. And I guess I would say treasure the ones you love now because you don't know what's going to happen tomorrow."

