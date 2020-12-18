Fort Yates woman sentenced to 10 years in fatal Morton County crash

Family members of a Texas man killed in a spring crash in Morton County say the 10-year sentence given to the driver of the other vehicle is not enough to fill the void left by his death.

Terri Yellow Hammer, 28, of Fort Yates, was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to vehicular homicide and three other charges. She was charged in May after police said she lost control of the SUV she was driving south of Mandan on state Highway 1806, crossed the center line and collided with a pickup driven by Conan Magilke, 51, of Lampasas, Texas. Magilke died at the scene.

“We’re getting the raw end of the deal,” Conan Magilke’s son Stetson Magilke told South Central District Judge James Hill. “I don’t want the woman’s life, but I do want it to be fair.”

Conan Magilke’s death will “send ripples through generations of my family,” Stetson Magilke said.

His statement echoed those made by Angela Magilke, Conan Magilke’s wife, who was a passenger in the pickup.

“It’s almost as if I’m being sentenced with a life sentence, and she’s getting away with everything,” Angela Magilke said.

