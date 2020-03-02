Fort Yates woman sentenced for drug felonies

A Fort Yates woman who police say possessed nearly 175 grams of illegal drugs after a May arrest was sentenced Monday to four years in prison.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Misty Painte, 35 at the time of her arrest, was charged with multiple felonies after a traffic stop on Interstate 94 in Bismarck. Police searched the vehicle after smelling burnt marijuana, according to an affidavit. They found hypodermic needles and 99 grams of methamphetamine, and detention center staff later found another 24 grams of meth and 49 grams of heroin in Painte’s bra, police said. That amount of heroin has a street value of about $14,000.

Painte on Monday pleaded guilty to two drug possession felonies and two drug paraphernalia felonies. South Central District Judge John Grinsteiner suspended all but four years of a 10-year prison sentence and gave her credit for 157 days served. Her attorney, Thomas Glass, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A second person arrested in the traffic stop, Marshall Stafford, pleaded guilty in June to misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was placed on probation for a year. Three drug felony charges against him were dismissed.

Love 1 Funny 2 Wow 3 Sad 1 Angry 1