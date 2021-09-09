Fort Totten man sentenced on gun, drug charges

A Fort Totten man charged with drug and firearms felonies has been sentenced to a year in federal prison.

Ethan Longie, 27, pleaded guilty to two counts of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition and one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin, court records show. U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland sentenced Longie to one year and one day in prison. He allowed Longie credit for two months served, and also ordered him to spend three years on supervised release.

A Burleigh County deputy stopped Longie in May 2020 for a traffic violation. The deputy smelled burned marijuana in the vehicle, and a search turned up heroin, ecstasy and methamphetamine worth about $27,000, according to a police affidavit.

Longie also had three handguns -- one of which was stolen -- and ammunition in the vehicle. He pleaded guilty to terrorizing in 2017 and was on probation and not allowed to possess firearms, the affidavit said.

