Fort Totten man arrested on drug, weapons charges

A Fort Totten man stopped for a traffic violation early Monday morning was arrested after police say they found four kinds of drugs and three weapons he was prohibited from possessing because of a past conviction.

Ethan Longie, 26, is being held on $100,000 cash bail, court documents show. A deputy Burleigh County sheriff who stopped him at about 4:15 a.m. on Monday smelled burned marijuana in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle turned up 43 grams of heroin, 16 grams of ecstasy and five grams of methamphetamine. The drugs have a street value of more than $27,000, according to a police affidavit.

Longie also had three handguns -- one of which was stolen -- and ammunition in the vehicle. He pleaded guilty to terrorizing in 2017 and was on probation, the affidavit says, and not allowed to possess firearms.

Longie is charged with felonies for drug possession and drug paraphernalia, three weapons possession felonies and a firearm theft felony. He made his initial court appearance Monday afternoon. No attorney is listed for him in court documents.

