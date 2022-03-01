Former YCC guard pleads guilty to sexual assault

A former guard at the Youth Correctional Center in Mandan pleaded guilty Monday to inappropriately touching a 16-year-old female inmate.

Charges of felony sexual assault and sexual abuse of a ward against Dariouse Gravely, 28, were reduced to misdemeanors under the terms of a plea agreement, according to Assistant Morton County State’s Attorney Gabrielle Goter.

The original felony charges carried possible five-year prison sentences. Gravely now faces up to a year behind bars and a $3,000 fine on each count.

South Central Distrct Judge Pamela Nesvig will decide after a presentence investigation whether to accept the plea deal.

Defense attorney Philip Becher did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

North Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper Jeremiah Bohn at Gravely’s earlier preliminary hearing testified that Gravely adjusted surveillance cameras in the girl’s bedroom in an attempt to hide one of their encounters. Other video from more open areas of the center show Gravely touching the girl inappropriately, and interviews with the girl and one of her friends corroborate the activity, the trooper said.

Gravely allegedly told the girl that if she stayed out of trouble the two would be together in Las Vegas after she was released. The girl in interviews told Bohn she thought two of the encounters “would be the end of the conversation” between her and Gravely, the trooper said.

Gravely in police interviews said the girl “got the best of him” and was the aggressor in the alleged incidents, Bohn said. Gravely acknowledged to Bohn that he should have reported the incidents, the trooper said.

Gravely worked as a juvenile institutional residence specialist at the center, a job that includes care and supervisory duties. He is no longer employed at the center. Tribune files show he graduated from the University of Mary in 2015. Las Vegas was listed as his hometown in 2015.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.