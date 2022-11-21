Former North Dakota House Chief Clerk Gilbreath dies; name adorns Bismarck-Mandan facilities

G. Roy Gilbreath, who served decades as chief clerk for the North Dakota House of Representatives and whose name adorns two facilities in Bismarck-Mandan, has died. He was 92.

Gilbreath died Saturday in Bismarck, according to Eastgate and Parkway Funeral and Cremation Services. He was chief clerk of the state House from 1967-97, but for 1983, when Democrats last controlled the House.

In 2019, the new Bismarck High School auditorium was dedicated to Gilbreath, a 1948 graduate. Gilbreath wore his 1948 letterman's sweater to the opening of the 650-seat auditorium.

Gilbreath's name also is represented on the Dale Pahlke Rodeo Arena west grandstand in Mandan. Gilbreath’s lifelong partner had a love for barrel racing, and he and Vonnie Young raised and showed Arabian horses.

Gilbreath donated money to both the auditorium and grandstand projects.

Gilbreath was born June 11, 1930, in Mott. His family later moved to Bismarck, where he attended school from the second grade until graduation.

He attended the University of Minnesota for one year before enlisting in the U.S. Air Force, where he served four years during the Korean War.

He continued his college education at Montana State University, and graduated with a degree in agronomy. He went on to work for Doane's Agricultural Services, and later returned to Bismarck to work as a land leasing agent. He funded scholarships at Bismarck High School and Bismarck State College.