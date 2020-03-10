Former nonprofit treasurer gets 30 days, must make restitution

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Bisman Stiletto was founded in 2012. It's known for Stiletto Races on Independence Day, in which runners compete in a 100-yard dash in stilettos.

The group has organized shoe and coat drives for area children, given Christmas presents to children living in the Pride Manchester House treatment facility and mentored children at Charles Hall Youth Services, according to its website. Its members also have brought Easter baskets for children living in the now-closed Ruth Meiers Hospitality House.

Lawyer asked South Central District Judge Pamela Nesvig for a 10-year prison sentence with all but six months suspended, a three-year probationary period and restitution. She recommendation jail time because of the magnitude of the offense, and added that it was important that the mark stay on Artlip’s record.

Artlip’s attorney, Todd Ewell, said his client took responsibility for her actions, driving to Bismarck from Washington state to turn herself in. He asked for a deferred imposition of sentence, which would keep the offense off Artlip’s record if she abided by the terms of probation.