Former nonprofit treasurer gets 30 days, must make restitution

The former treasurer of a nonprofit group that helps area children in need will spend 30 days in jail for emptying the organization’s bank account and forcing it to halt charitable efforts.
Kathryn Artlip, 51, pleaded guilty Tuesday to writing unapproved checks and making withdrawals from the account of Bisman Stiletto that totaled more than $11,000 over a nearly three-year span.
“She stole everything they had,” Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer said. “They’re defunct because of her theft.”
Artlip in October was charged with theft of property, a felony that carries a maximum punishment of 20 years in prison. Bisman Stiletto in a Facebook post said the group learned in August that its bank account had been closed since May.
"After a review with the bank, we discovered we potentially had a theft concern and needed to report the issue to local police," the post said. The group did so in September.
A third-party accountant who conducted an audit found unauthorized "cash withdrawals, purchases using the organization's debit card, as well as ATM withdrawals" between 2016 and 2019, according to a police affidavit.
Artlip turned herself in to authorities and allegedly admitted to embezzling, according to police.
Bisman Stiletto was founded in 2012. It's known for Stiletto Races on Independence Day, in which runners compete in a 100-yard dash in stilettos.
The group has organized shoe and coat drives for area children, given Christmas presents to children living in the Pride Manchester House treatment facility and mentored children at Charles Hall Youth Services, according to its website. Its members also have brought Easter baskets for children living in the now-closed Ruth Meiers Hospitality House.
Lawyer asked South Central District Judge Pamela Nesvig for a 10-year prison sentence with all but six months suspended, a three-year probationary period and restitution. She recommendation jail time because of the magnitude of the offense, and added that it was important that the mark stay on Artlip’s record.
Artlip’s attorney, Todd Ewell, said his client took responsibility for her actions, driving to Bismarck from Washington state to turn herself in. He asked for a deferred imposition of sentence, which would keep the offense off Artlip’s record if she abided by the terms of probation.
It was her own pride that kept her from asking others for help and led her to take what she said was a “one-time” loan that she intended to pay back, Artlip said. The activity continued and she denied the harm it was doing “until I couldn’t look at the books or the members.” She said she would make restitution and apologize to the members of Bisman Stiletto and the organizations that benefited from its efforts.
Nesvig noted that Artlip has no criminal history but said that doesn’t negate her actions.
“You took advantage of those who put you in a position of serious trust,” the judge said, adding that her actions “justify a felony” that needs to be visible on her record.
Nesvig sentenced Artlip to five years in jail with all but 30 days suspended, three years on probation after her release, and $11,611 in restitution. Artlip was immediately taken into custody.
Ewell declined further comment after the hearing.
