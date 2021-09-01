Former Mandan, Morton commissioner ordered to pay restitution to 92-year-old woman

A former Mandan city and Morton County commissioner who used a 92-year-old woman's bank account to pay his bills has been ordered to make nearly $2,000 in restitution.

Robert Christensen, 64, of Bismarck, pleaded guilty Wednesday to felony charges of theft and unauthorized use of personal identifying information.

Christensen from 2017-20 allegedly made seven Montana-Dakota Utilities payments from the woman’s account. The charges are listed in his MDU history, as is the name of the woman’s bank, police said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

South Central District Judge Bruce Romanick deferred the imposition of a sentence, which means the offenses won’t become part of Christensen’s record if he stays out of trouble during two years of unsupervised probation. A probation violation could send him to prison for 10 years.

Christensen must pay at least $150 per month until the woman has been reimbursed $1,987.25. Defense attorney Kent Morrow did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Christensen served on the Mandan City Commission from 1991-96. He was a county commissioner from 1999-2006. He ran unsuccessfully for Mandan School Board in 2008.

A second man charged in the case, 36-year-old Christopher Shaver of Bismarck, is scheduled for trial Sept. 9. Police allege Shaver took $1,300 from the woman’s account in a similar manner.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.