Former Bismarck firefighter sentenced for child pornography

A former Bismarck firefighter has been sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to receiving hundreds of sexually explicit images of children by electronic means.

Ryan Johnsrud, 42, of Minot, was indicted by a federal grand jury in February 2020 for receiving and distributing some 600 images, court documents show. The distribution charge was later dismissed as part of a plea agreement. U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor during a Monday sentencing hearing also ordered Johnsrud to spend 12½ years on supervised release.

Johnsrud allegedly received and distributed the images -- some of minors under the age of 12 and some of which were described as sadistic or masochistic -- between January 2018 and August 2019, according to the indictment. He was hired by the Bismarck Fire Department in February 2011. He resigned in July 2018, citing personal issues, according to a resignation letter obtained through an open records request.

Burleigh County prosecutors in August 2019 charged Johnsrud with a felony for possessing prohibited materials, court documents show. The charge was dismissed in January 2020, a month before the federal indictment.

