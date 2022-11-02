Former bank manager fined, placed on probation

The second of three men to be sentenced for defrauding banks in Beulah and Glen Ullin will spend a year on probation.

Brent Torgerson, 61, in September pleaded guilty to one count of misapplication of bank funds. A second count was dismissed under the terms of a plea agreement.

U.S. District Magistrate Judge Clare Hochhalter on Wednesday also ordered Torgerson to pay a $5,000 fine. Hochhalter in sentencing Torgerson closely followed the recommendation of Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan O’Konek, deviating only in that he placed Torgerson on unsupervised probation instead of on supervised release. The judge told Torgerson he’d heard “many good things” about him, including his community involvement and volunteer services, and noted his lack of criminal history.

“I understand good people make mistakes,” Hochhalter said. “It doesn’t define your life.”

A federal grand jury in November 2021 indicted Torgerson, his son Brady Torgerson, 34, and Kelly Huffman, 32, on charges that they attempted to defraud the banks.

Brent Torgerson was accused of issuing a cashier’s check for more than $724,000 from Union Bank, where he worked as vice president, branch manager and loan officer, to his son without obtaining promissory notes and other necessary financial paperwork. Court documents state Brady Torgerson used the funds to cover losses to First Security Bank-West caused by his “deceptive banking practices.”

Defense attorney Matthew Forsgren said Brent Torgerson didn’t give his son the check “to use as he sees fit.”

“He wanted to make sure that bank was taken care of,” Forsgren said, referring to First Security Bank-West.

Brent Torgerson put his loyalty to his son above his loyalty to the bank, O’Konek said, referring to Union Bank. In doing so “he made a poor choice that turned out to be criminal,” the prosecutor said.

“Brent is not responsible for what his son did,” O’Konek said. “That’s why we’re not asking for restitution.”

Brent Torgerson in briefly addressing the court said it was “obviously a very difficult situation.”

A judge in September sentenced Huffman to a year on supervised release and fined him $5,000.

Brady Torgerson in August pleaded guilty to two counts of bank fraud. He will be sentenced on Jan. 17, 2023.