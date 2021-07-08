Flickertail frustration: Ground squirrels cause headaches for Bismarck condo residents

Lila Meuchel's neighbors keep trying to eat her plants.

It's not the human neighbors of her ground-floor Gateway Avenue condo that are causing problems, but a population of Richardson's ground squirrels that live in an empty lot next to her building, across from the Gateway Mall.

The nearby lot is dotted with holes that the squirrels dart out of, some of which have plastic bottles stuffed into them. Meuchel said she has put some of the bottles there to prevent the ground squirrels from digging. Trails in the grass lead away from the burrows and toward the condo buildings, and there was even a hole behind the building's air conditioning unit. About a half-dozen of the animals were scurrying through the lot or sitting perched on top of a small hill one morning. The Richardson's ground squirrels, also known as flickertails, aren't afraid of people, she said. Sometimes, she'll sit outside and spray at them with her hose to keep them away.

The ground squirrels have been there since 2011, Meuchel said, but problems have increased over the past two years.

"It's frustrating," she said. "We just don't need this around here."