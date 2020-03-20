Five-year sentence dealt in drug case

A Bismarck man will spend five years in prison on drug charges after pleading guilty to nine felony counts on Monday.

Carson Messmer, 32, was charged earlier in February in connection with investigations in December and January. Police say they found half an ounce of methamphetamine and $38,000 in cash at Messmer’s residence during a probation search on Dec. 30, according to an affidavit. He was on probation from a 2019 drug charge, court documents show.

During a Jan. 8 stop by a patrol officer, Messmer allegedly had 2 pounds of pot, $12,000 in cash, and an ounce of THC concentrate. A Jan. 20 stop revealed a pound of marijuana and a gram of THC concentrate, authorities say. Police also found drug paraphernalia during two of the searches, the affidavit says. It’s unclear why Messmer wasn’t arrested during the Dec. 30 search. Police at the time declined comment because the investigation was ongoing.

South Central District Judge Bobbi Weiler suspended all but five years of a 15-year sentence on five of the charges. She sentenced him to five years in prison on the remaining four, all of which will be served at the same time. Messmer must also spend two years on probation after his release and was ordered to forfeit more than $53,000 confiscated in the investigations, court records show.

Messmer’s attorney, Scott Rose, declined comment on the case.

