Fishing enthusiasts pledge to tie the knot at Bismarck Tribune Sport Show

She said yes.

Fishing enthusiast James Donivant III used the Bismarck Tribune Sport Show and a made-up story about a trolling motor to reel in his prize catch -- Megan Cleveland.

Donivant knelt in front of Cleveland at the Bismarck Event Center, ring in hand, and asked her to spend the rest of her life with him on Saturday.

With friends and family gathered off to the side and employees with ABC Boat Docks watching in the background, the wedding proposal went off without a hitch.

"I'm in complete shock, I'm shaking," Cleveland said. "I'm so happy."

The Dickinson couple met a few years ago through a fishing website, and their parties and gifts often have a fishing theme.

The couple have two children, 1-year-old James Donivant IV and Cheyenne Davis, 8.

To distract her from the money he used to buy the engagement ring, Donivant told Cleveland he had used the money to buy a trolling motor and they would pick it up at the sport show.

"It was only suiting that I used a trolling motor to create a story to ask her to marry me," he said. "I didn't know what I was doing, but it worked and she said yes."