Firefighters called to acid spills on Bismarck streets

Firefighters on Thursday neutralized two smoking acid spills on Bismarck streets. Authorities don't believe any mischief was involved.

The fire department at 8:30 a.m. responded to a call of a smoking green substance in the 2400 block of Centennial Road. A broken one-gallon plastic container was next to the spill. Crews conducted air monitoring and sampling to verify that the substance was an acid. They applied a neutralizing agent and removed the substance from the road. Northbound traffic was shut down for about two blocks, the department said.

As the substance was being removed, crews were called to the 2900 block of Broadway Avenue for what appeared to be a smoking milk jug on the road. The spill was neutralized and removed, the department said.

Five fire units, one of them a special operations hazardous materials apparatus, and 13 firefighters responded to the calls. There were no injuries to first responders or the public.

The Bismarck Police Department assisted with traffic control. Police do not believe the jugs were intentionally placed, and are not investigating.

