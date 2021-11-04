Firefighters called to 12th Street mobile home

The occupants of a Bismarck mobile home were temporarily displaced by a fire that damaged a bedroom of the structure.
Firefighters responding to the 1400 block of South 12th Street just before 4 p.m. Wednesday found fire and smoke showing, according to the Bismarck Fire Department. The occupants were outside the home. There was smoke damage throughout the home, but fire damage was limited to the bedroom.
The department sent six fire units and 18 firefighters to the scene. There were no injuries.
The fire was started accidentally, the department said.