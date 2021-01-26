Firefighter Combat Challenge coming to Bismarck

A competition that showcases the abilities of firefighters from the area and across the nation is coming to Bismarck in July.
The Firefighter Combat Challenge 30th Anniversary Tour will make a stop at the Bismarck Event Center on July 9 and 10. The competition through a number of events simulates real-life situations encountered by firefighters. It is a qualifying event for national competition. It's free and open to the public.
The origin of the Firefighter Combat Challenge was a 1975 U.S. Fire Administration grant to the University of Maryland to develop a job-related physical performance examination for firefighters. The idea evolved into the present competition with numerous industry sponsors, including the ESPN cable sports network.
Work to bring the challenge to the area started a couple of years ago, said Sheri Grossman, CEO of the Bismarck Mandan Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“After a year of so many cancellations, we are so pleased to be able to bring this event here,” she said, referring to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on numerous events.
The firefighter challenge will put the Bismarck-Mandan area on display for an expected 200 out-of-state competitors and also give local firefighters a chance to train and compete, Grossman said.
Local firefighters compete on a voluntary basis, but Bismarck firefighter Ray Martinez said he expects a good turnout.
“The challenge itself is a wonderful way for us to get out and interact with the community,” he said. “Most importantly it’s a way to kind of show what we do.”
Competitors will race against the clock in five events: high-rise hose pack carry, hose hoist, forcible entry, hose advance and victim rescue. Kids ages 5-12 can compete in a scaled-down version of the challenge and have the opportunity to meet the Combat Challenge competitors.
The course will be set up a day ahead of the competition, Grossman said. It’s an opportunity for firefighters to train and might give rise to contests among corporate sponsors or area law enforcement agencies.
The event is a healthy competition for firefighters who hold themselves to a high standard, Mandan firefighter Chad Nicklos said. Many are former athletes, and the event will add to the in-house competitions held at fire halls.
"We have leader boards and like to raz each other," Nicklos said. "The competition aspect is going to be real fun."
Landing the challenge in the area will position the bureau to bid for other competitions, Grossman said. It also provides an outdoor family event following a year in which many events have been postponed or canceled.
“We think our community needs something like this right now,” Grossman said.
More information is available at firefighterchallenge.com.
