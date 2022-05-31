Fired police sergeant reaches settlement with Bismarck; amount not immediately disclosed

Parties have reached a settlement in a federal lawsuit brought by a former Bismarck police sergeant who alleged gender discrimination and wrongful termination against the department and its former chief.

The agreement between Robyn Krile and the Bismarck Police Department comes about a week before the matter was to go to trial. Full details of the agreement, including the amount of the settlement, were not immediately disclosed. Attorneys are finishing the necessary paperwork and have 45 days to file closing documents with the court.

Krile in January 2019 filed the lawsuit, alleging the department used “a systemic ruse of performance/supervisory/misconduct allegations to devalue” her and keep her from advancing to the rank of lieutenant.

She filed after losing a discrimination case before the state Department of Labor and Human Rights, a finding that was upheld by the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Her lawsuit sought more than $100,000 in damages for pain and suffering, lost pay and other reasons.

The city admits no liability in the suit but will provide a cash settlement, according to City Attorney Jannelle Combs.

“The lawsuit was settled in the best interests of all the parties,” she said. “This allows all the parties and witnesses to focus back on working together and making our communities in Burleigh County safer with the great law enforcement members in our local police departments.”

Krile in November 2019 became police chief in Lincoln, a bedroom community just southeast of Bismarck.

Her attorney, Chris Redmann, said the settlement with Bismarck recovers for his client “a suitable amount when compared to a jury verdict at trial,” without having members of the department testify about their knowledge of discrimination, disparate discipline, or personal situations involving preferential treatment.

“It was never our desire to embarrass or drag through the proverbial mud the many hardworking, dedicated officers and sergeants who keep our city safe,” Redmann said. “However, it was always our desire to obtain some accountability for what occurred and to shed light on gender-motivated stereotypes and discrimination that still occur in the modern workplace, particularly in law enforcement.”

The settlement also instructs the police department to remove two disciplinary letters placed in Krile’s file during the time when the discrimination is alleged to have occurred, Redmann said.

Krile was a sergeant and a 13-year veteran of the Bismarck force when she was fired in March 2017 after then-Assistant Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer deemed her not to be a credible witness in court. That led Krile to file a defamation case against Lawyer, who is now Burleigh County state’s attorney. A judge dismissed the case, and the state Supreme Court in February upheld the dismissal.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

