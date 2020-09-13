 Skip to main content
Fire hydrant maintenance set in Bismarck

Bismarck's Public Works Department will be conducting fire hydrant maintenance Sept. 14-25.

Maintenance consists of flushing hydrants, which might result in rusty water. Residents are advised not to wash clothing until the water clears. One way to help clear the water is to run lawn sprinklers.

Hydrant testing hours are from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. 

Testing Sept. 14-18 will be from Main Avenue to Bismarck Expressway, from Riverside Park Road to Ninth Street, from Xavier Street (Ward Road) to State Street, and from Interstate 94 to Boulevard Avenue.

Testing Sept. 21-25 will be from Boulevard Avenue to Bismarck Expressway and from Bell Street to 26th Street.

For more information, call 701-355-1700 or go to www.bismarcknd.gov and search for Fire Hydrant Maintenance.

