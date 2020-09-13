Fire hydrant maintenance set in Bismarck

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bismarck's Public Works Department will be conducting fire hydrant maintenance Sept. 14-25.

Maintenance consists of flushing hydrants, which might result in rusty water. Residents are advised not to wash clothing until the water clears. One way to help clear the water is to run lawn sprinklers.

Hydrant testing hours are from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Testing Sept. 14-18 will be from Main Avenue to Bismarck Expressway, from Riverside Park Road to Ninth Street, from Xavier Street (Ward Road) to State Street, and from Interstate 94 to Boulevard Avenue.

Testing Sept. 21-25 will be from Boulevard Avenue to Bismarck Expressway and from Bell Street to 26th Street.

For more information, call 701-355-1700 or go to www.bismarcknd.gov and search for Fire Hydrant Maintenance.

