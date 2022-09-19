Fire hydrant maintenance set in Bismarck

Bismarck's Public Works Department will be conducting fire hydrant maintenance the rest of this month.
The work will be done between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Maintenance consists of flushing hydrants, which might result in rusty water. The city is advising residents not to wash clothing until the water clears. One way to help clear the water is to run lawn sprinklers.
The maintenance schedule:
This Monday through Friday
- Main Avenue to Bismarck Expressway and Riverside Park Road to Ninth Street
- Xavier Street (Ward Road) to State Street and Interstate 94 to Boulevard Ave
Next week (Sept. 26-30)
- Boulevard Avenue to Bismarck Expressway and Bell Street to 26th Street
For more information, call 701-355-1700 or go to www.bismarcknd.gov and search for Fire Hydrant Maintenance.