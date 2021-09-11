 Skip to main content
Fire hydrant maintenance set in Bismarck
Bismarck's Public Works Department will conduct fire hydrant maintenance starting Monday and continuing through Sept. 24.

The work will be done between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Maintenance includes flushing hydrants, which might result in rusty water. Residents are advised not to wash clothing until the water clears. One way to help clear the water is to run lawn sprinklers.

The maintenance schedule is:

Sept.13-17

  • Main Ave to Bismarck Expressway and Riverside Park Road to Ninth Street
  • Xavier Street (Ward Road) to State Street and Interstate 94 to Boulevard Avenue

Sept. 20-24

  • Boulevard Avenue to Bismarck Expressway and Bell Street to 26th Street.

For more information, call 701-355-1700 or go to www.bismarcknd.gov and search for Fire Hydrant Maintenance.

