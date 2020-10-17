 Skip to main content
Fire displaces residents of northwest Bismarck apartments

A fire at a 12-unit apartment building in northwest Bismarck Friday afternoon has displaced all the residents living there, according to the Bismarck Fire Department.

The fire broke out around 12:40 p.m. at the building along the 100 block of West Interstate Avenue. Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke on the third floor.

Crews searched for anyone still inside and battled the fire. No one was injured, the department said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The property management company is working with residents to find temporary housing, according to the department.

