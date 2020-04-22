Fire displaces occupants of South 17th Street home

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The two occupants of a South 17th Street residence in Bismarck were displaced after the home was damaged by fire Tuesday.

The Bismarck Fire department at about 2:40 p.m. received a report of an attic fire at a home in the 400 block. Firefighters found light smoke showing at the home. They determined the fire originated in the kitchen area but appeared to be out when they arrived, according to the department. Crews then ventilated the home and checked for fire in the attic space.

Six units and 15 firefighters were dispatched to the scene. One resident was home at the time of the fire. There were no injuries to firefighters or occupants. The department is investigating the cause of the fire.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0