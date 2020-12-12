 Skip to main content
Fire displaces four residents of Bismarck twin home

The Bismarck Fire Department is investigating the cause of a Friday fire that displaced four residents of a twin home on the 1200 block of North Fourth Street.

Firefighters at about 9:30 p.m. responded to a call that smoke was coming from the main floor of the building, the department said. Some fire was showing when firefighters arrived. Crews extinguished the fire and conducted an overhaul operation to find any remaining hot spots.

Six fire department units and 19 firefighters responded to the scene. There were no injuries to occupants or emergency responders. The fire caused substantial damage to the interior of the main floor unit. The Chaplaincy Service assisted residents with personal needs and lodging, the department said.

