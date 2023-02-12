Bismarck firefighters responded to a fire in the bathroom of a second-floor condominium on Riverside Park Road.
Crews were dispatched about 3:40 a.m. Sunday, according to the Bismarck Fire Department. The first crews to arrive found a smoldering fire in the bathroom of the unit, which is in the 100 block of Riverside Park Road. The occupants of the condo were out of the unit when firefighters arrived. Nobody was injured.
The fire was started accidentally, the department said. The condo had minor damage, and no other units were affected. The Bismarck Police Department and Metro Area Ambulance also responded.