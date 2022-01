Bismarck firefighters on Wednesday responded to a report of smoke coming from a two-story apartment that was under renovation.

The first crew at the East Avenue D building saw smoke coming from the roof eaves, according to the Bismarck Fire Department. The fire was quickly extinguished and damage was limited to one wall of a second-floor apartment.

Seven fire units and 18 firefighters were sent to the scene. There were no injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

