Fire breaks out at duplex near downtown Bismarck

Firefighters responded to a fire late Friday at a duplex along the west edge of downtown Bismarck.

The Bismarck Fire Department said flames and smoke were showing in the basement and main floor on the duplex's west side when firefighters arrived about 11 p.m. The home is located within the 200 block of West Thayer Avenue.

The residents of both units evacuated, and no one was injured, the department said.

The American Red Cross and a local chaplaincy service went to the scene to help the displaced residents, according to the department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

