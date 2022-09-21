Fine, supervised release ordered in bank fraud case

A former western North Dakota bank employee who pleaded guilty to a federal misdemeanor charge of misapplying bank funds has been sentenced to a year on supervised release.

Kelly Huffman, 32, must also pay a $5,000 fine.

Huffman is one of three men indicted by a federal grand jury in November on charges that they attempted to defraud banks in Beulah and Glen Ullin. Authorities alleged Huffman while working at First Security Bank-West issued a $125,000 check advance to another bank at the request of former bank president Brady Torgerson.

Huffman at his Wednesday sentencing hearing told U.S. Magistrate Judge Clare Hochhalter that he thought he was helping “a trusted friend” when he issued the check.

“I went about things the wrong way,” Huffman said, adding later that his friendship with Torgerson has ended.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan O'Konek did not ask that Huffman be ordered to make restitution. He said Huffman's actions were criminal "in the sense that he had the fiduciary duty to act in a certain way," but added "he was the least culpable" of anyone involved in the incident.

Hochhalter agreed, and did not order Huffman to pay restitution.

Brady Torgerson, 34, in June entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors on two counts of bank fraud, according to federal court documents. His sentencing hearing is Nov. 28.

Brent Torgerson, 60, Brady Torgerson’s father, has pleaded guilty to misapplying bank funds and will be sentenced Dec. 15.