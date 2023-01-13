Final Operation Blue Prairie defendant sentenced; gets 30 years in reservation drug scheme

A Detroit man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for his part in a drug trafficking organization that targeted American Indian Reservations in North Dakota.

Baquan Sledge, 34, is the final defendant to be sentenced in an investigation authorities called Operation Blue Prairie. A total of 26 defendants were charged and convicted in the case, including Sledge’s brother Daquan Sledge, who last week was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

A jury in June found Baquan Sledge guilty of continuing criminal enterprise, conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, money laundering conspiracy, possession with intent to distribute oxycodone, and maintaining a drug-involved premise.

Operation Blue Prairie was named for the color of popular oxycodone pills the Sledges sold at a premium price in North Dakota. Authorities said the operation targeted areas short on law enforcement resources, and used local people and residences to sell the drugs.

“This sentence is a final step in an extensive, successful effort to dismantle a drug trafficking ring that deliberately targeted North Dakota's tribal communities,” U.S. Attorney Mac Schneider said. “It is also a warning: Those who distribute dangerous drugs on reservations will be caught, prosecuted and sentenced to federal prison.”

Investigating agencies were the Bureau of Indian Affairs Division of Drug Enforcement, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Rolette County Sheriff’s Department, Bottineau County Sheriff’s Department, Ward County Narcotics Task Force, Lake Region Narcotics Task Force, Mandan Hidatsa Arikara Division of Drug Enforcement, North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, North Dakota Crime Laboratory, Michigan State Police, Minot Police Department and U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations.