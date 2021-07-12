Fiction, North Dakota stories lead Bismarck-Mandan library patrons' top reads

National bestsellers and North Dakota stories are leading local library patrons' top reads so far this year.
Some authors are trending in both Bismarck and Mandan, according to circulation data from the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library, Morton Mandan Public Library and North Dakota State Library.
The most circulated books at the State Library so far in 2021 are:
- "Dakota Attitude: Interviews from Every Town in North Dakota" by James Puppe
- "The Good Hand: A Memoir of Work, Brotherhood, and Transformation in an American Boomtown" by Michael Patrick F. Smith
- "Dark Sky" (Joe Pickett series) by C.J. Box
- "Ocean Prey" (Lucas Davenport series) by John Sandford
- "They Both Die at the End" by Adam Silvera
State Librarian Mary Soucie said all the titles are national bestsellers, "a big driving force behind their popularity." She also pointed out that "The Good Hand" is set in Williston.
"The list is largely fiction which is a little surprising because we often have more nonfiction titles on our list of top-circulating titles," she said.
Top books this year at the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library are:
- "The Four Winds" by Kristin Hannah
- "The Russian" by James Patterson
- "Dark Sky" (Joe Pickett series) by C.J. Box
- "A Time for Mercy" by John Grisham
- "NYPD Red 6" by James Patterson & Marshall Karp
Library Director Christine Kujawa said "Fiction is not only popular for the entertainment and escapism value it offers. It provides readers opportunities to meet people they may never meet in real life.
"Readers can travel to places, whether real or fantasy, that they may never get to travel to in reality," she said. "They connect with the characters and experience situations they may normally not experience, to the point that readers gain and build characteristics like empathy, creativity, emotional intelligence, and problem-solving skills."
The Morton Mandan Public Library's most popular reads so far this year are:
- "The Russian" by James Patterson
- "The Book of Two Ways" by Jodi Picoult
- "The Four Winds" by Kristin Hannah
- "Three Women Disappear" by James Patterson & Shan Serafin
- "A Time for Mercy" by John Grisham
The Morton Mandan Bookmobile's top-circulating books are:
- "Missing and Endangered" by Judith Jance
- "NYPD Red 6" by James Patterson & Marshall Karp
- "Return to Virgin River" by Robyn Carr
- "Hush-Hush" by Stuart Woods
- "Deadly Touch" by Heather Graham
Library Public Services Coordinator Mary Henderson said the authors "are known for spinning a good tale and keeping a reader's interest."
"They are all authors who have been around for years and are consistently on the bestseller list and popular with readers," she said.
Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.