Fentanyl death case set for June trial

A Bismarck man has pleaded not guilty to drug charges filed in February after police say they found evidence that a man who died from an overdose bought the drugs from him.

Jake Newick, 34, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Monday. He pleaded not guilty to possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia. He could face 20 years in prison if convicted on the fentanyl charge.

Police last month said the deceased man’s cellphone contained information that indicated Newick was the seller of the drugs. Newick had 374 grams of fentanyl -- 3,740 individual doses -- and a digital scale in his possession when police arrested him, according to an affidavit. One-tenth of a gram of fentanyl sells for $50 to $60 on the street in Bismarck, according to police.

Court records do not indicate any charges filed in connection with the man’s death. Senior Assistant Burleigh County State's Attorney Dennis Ingold said he could not comment on ongoing investigations.

Newick’s trial is scheduled for June 23. Defense attorney Steve Balaban did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

