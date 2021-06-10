Felony sex charges filed against Washburn man

Felony sexual assault charges have been filed in Burleigh County against a Washburn man who is scheduled to be sentenced next week on similar charges in Morton County.

Aaron Brewer, 32, is accused of arranging meetings with a teenage girl and telling her he was 17, according to a police affidavit. The two had a dating and sexual relationship in April and May of 2020, police said.

Brewer has been ordered to appear in court at a later date, court records show. He is charged with three counts of gross sexual imposition, the two most serious of which could send him to prison for life if convicted. No attorney is listed for him in the Burleigh County case.

Brewer in March pleaded guilty to Morton County charges of sexual assault and luring minors by computer dating to May 2020. His sentencing hearing is Monday.

