Felony charge filed in Bismarck parking lot shooting

The man who Bismarck police say fired shots at the vehicle of a fleeing shoplifter on Sunday had his foot run over by the vehicle and called police the next day to say he had nothing to hide.

Kevin Bailly, 50, of Driscoll, is now charged with felony reckless endangerment, according to court records. He made his initial court appearance on Thursday.

Police about 2:25 p.m. Sunday responded to a call about a shoplifter at Lowe’s and shots being fired at the shoplifter’s vehicle as it left. It’s unclear how many shots were fired or if any hit the vehicle, authorities said.

Bailly on Monday left a voicemail for investigators, telling them he was the person who tried to stop the shoplifter “and in the process got my foot run over,” according to an affidavit. He told police he’d stop at the station that day, but he later decided to seek an attorney’s advice. Bailly said he was unsure if his handgun had fired during the incident and didn’t notice that any rounds were missing from it, according to authorities. Police say they recovered one spent 9 mm shell casing at the scene.

Eight people are visible on surveillance video and the parking lot is full of vehicles when the shot is fired, police say.

Bailly turned himself in to authorities at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center on Thursday morning. No attorney is listed for him in court records.

