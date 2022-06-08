Feds to seek 40-year term in child sex crimes case; document details alleged use of social media

A Bismarck man set to be sentenced for more than three dozen child sex crimes friended minors for several years on social media to gain access to more potential victims, and engaged in violent and sometimes forced sexual acts, federal court documents allege.

U.S. Attorney Nick Chase in a memorandum filed Tuesday said prosecutors will ask that Dawson Rouse, 22, be sentenced to 40 years in prison on one set of charges and 20 years on another, to be served at the same time. Prosecutors also will seek a 25-year term of supervised release following the prison time. Rouse’s sentencing is June 21.

Defense attorney Michael Hoffman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Rouse was originally charged in state court in Burleigh County in April 2020 with luring teenage girls by electronic means and forcing himself on a 13-year-old girl. More charges were filed in June of that year when a continued investigation produced “numerous additional victims,” authorities said.

The state charges were dismissed after a federal grand jury indicted Rouse in July 2020 on 27 counts including sexual exploitation of a child and attempted sexual exploitation of a child, coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity, and transfer of obscene materials to a minor, court documents show.

The investigation continued. A 13-count indictment in September 2020 alleged Rouse friended girls on social media and then harassed them until they sent inappropriate images of themselves and agreed to meet with him, then-U.S Attorney Drew Wrigley said. Six of the girls allegedly had sex with Rouse, the prosecutor said.

Rouse, who faced up to life in prison on the charges, entered into an agreement with prosecutors in December 2021 and pleaded guilty in February 2022.

The federal government at Rouse’s sentencing will show that there are “many other likely victims” authorities could not identify or locate, Chase said. Rouse by friending some girls gained access to their friend lists. He blocked social media communication with hundreds who refused to share images with him or shared them and later refused to continue, the prosecutor said.

Rouse also introduced the topic of rough sex and engaged in physically abusive sex with the ones he met, whether they agreed to it or not, Chase said. He asked numerous victims to take an online test to see if their sexual interest was compatible with his. One girl signed a “contract” agreeing to such acts and was subjected to slapping, hair pulling, scratching and strangulation during sex with Rouse, the document states. Other victims reported Rouse forced unwanted sexual acts on them. One said he raped her.

Rouse often posed as a minor himself, and was seeking young girls for several years prior to his arrest, the document states.

“During that time, it appears he honed his skills to great effect in locating and identifying minor females between the ages of 12 and 15 years that were particularly susceptible to his presentation and his further illicit requests,” the memorandum states.

Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer in December said she would refile nine state charges after Rouse is sentenced in federal court. They were dismissed because Rouse under federal law would not be able to appear in state court to answer the charges.

