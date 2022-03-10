Feds indict woman in alleged bank, wire fraud scheme

A federal grand jury has indicted a Montana woman for allegedly using her Bismarck in-laws’ bank account and identities to make a $134,000 down payment on a home near Whitehall, Montana.

Carol Feist, 56, of Whitehall, Montana, is charged with bank and wire fraud, and two counts of aggravated identity theft, court documents show.

The indictment states that Feist during phone calls to a Bismarck bank in October 2021 claimed to be her mother-in-law, Johanna Feist, and used Johanna and Andrew Feist’s bank account information to arrange a $134,000 wire transfer to a title company in Helena, Montana.

She also is accused of fraudulently representing to the title company that Andrew Feist had signed a deed for the property and that the deed was notarized in North Dakota. The name of the notary public on the document was not a licensed notary in North Dakota, authorities say.

No attorney is listed for Carol Feist in court documents.

She was originally charged in Burleigh County with felony theft and unauthorized use of personal identifying information to obtain credit -- counts to which she pleaded not guilty. Those charges -- which carried possible 20-year prison sentences -- have been dismissed with the case transferring to federal court, Assistant Burleigh County State's Attorney Justin Schwarz said.

The federal bank fraud charge is punishable by up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine. The maximum penalty for wire fraud is 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Convictions on the identity theft charges carry mandatory two-year prison terms which must be served after any other prison term, according to U.S. Attorney Nick Chase's office. Feist also could face forfeiture of any interest in the house she allegedly purchased using Johanna and Andrew Feist's money, if she's convicted.

