Authorities have charged a man with a federal misdemeanor for allegedly trying to sell an American Indian war bonnet containing eagle feathers at a Bismarck pawn shop.

Zachary Johnson, of Bismarck, could face a year in prison and a $5,000 fine if convicted, according to court documents. Federal law prohibits the sale or other transfer of golden eagle and bald eagle feathers. Johnson is not allowed to possess the feathers because he is not an enrolled member of a Native American tribe.

A federal Bureau of Indian Affairs agent in mid-April allegedly saw the item on the counter at Jay’s Pawn Shop as Johnson was talking to employees, according to a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service affidavit. Pawn Shop employees told officials that Johnson asked about the item’s worth and how much he could get for it. The employees refused Johnson’s offer to sell the war bonnet and advised him to contact wildlife officials, the document states.

The BIA agent, Garry Sam, is an enrolled member of the Shoshone Paiute Tribe from the Duck Valley Indian Reservation, which is in the area of the border separating Idaho and Nevada. He has a war bonnet of his own, recognizes genuine eagle feathers, and knows the cultural significance the war bonnet carries, the affidavit states.

Johnson allegedly told authorities he found the war bonnet in an empty or abandoned house. A woman who accompanied Johnson to the pawn shop told investigators she has made attempts on social media to find the original owner. Court records indicate Johnson turned the war bonnet over to a Fish and Wildlife Service agent on Friday.

Defense attorney Scott Rose declined comment on the case when contacted by the Tribune.