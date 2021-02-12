 Skip to main content
Federal grand jury indicts Michigan man arrested in Bismarck

A federal grand jury has indicted a Michigan man who was arrested in January after police said they found 2,000 illegal pills and a large amount of cash in his Bismarck motel room.

Barry Brown Jr., 28, of Taylor, Michigan, was indicted on charges of drug conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute drugs, U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley said.

Metro Area Narcotics Task Force officers during the execution of a search warrant found the pills and $24,000 cash in Brown’s room and another $42,000 cash on Brown, according to authorities. The pills were made to look like oxycodone pills but contained the much more potent fentanyl or a fentanyl-related substance, they said.

Defense attorney Edward Werner did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

