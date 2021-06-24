Federal grand jury indicts Bismarck-Mandan men in fentanyl overdose death

A federal grand jury has indicted two men on drug charges including one that alleges they sold fentanyl to a man who died of an overdose earlier this year.

Bismarck police said the cellphone of the deceased man, Jayson Zingg, 31, of Bismarck, held information that showed Jake Newick, 34, of Bismarck, was the seller of the drugs. Newick had 374 grams or 3,740 individual doses of fentanyl and a digital scale in his possession when police arrested him in February, according to an affidavit. One-tenth of a gram of fentanyl sells for $50 to $60 on the street, police said.

Newick was charged in state court with drug and drug paraphernalia possession. Those charges were dismissed Monday without prejudice, which means Newick could be charged again, Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer said.

The federal grand jury indicted Newick on charges of drug conspiracy, possession with intent to distribute, and distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death.

The grand jury also indicted Tallon Hoogeboom, 33, of Mandan, on charges of drug conspiracy and distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death. His connections to Newick and the deceased man are unclear. Hoogeboom in 2011 was convicted in federal court of drug conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute, court documents show.