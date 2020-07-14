Federal grand jury indicts Bismarck man for alleged sex crimes involving minors

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A federal grand jury has handed down a 27-count indictment against a Bismarck man who previously faced numerous sex crime charges in state court in two Burleigh County cases involving teenage girls, court documents show.

The federal indictment charges Dawson Rouse, 21, with multiple counts each of sexual exploitation of a child and attempted sexual exploitation of a child, coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity, and transfer of obscene materials to a minor.

The state charges against Rouse have been dismissed but some could be refiled after the federal case, Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer said in motions to dismiss. South Central District Judge Bobbi Weiler signed the orders on Monday.

The federal charges allege that Rouse between January 2020 and May 2020 lured and pressured minors through the internet into exchanging inappropriate images, and also coerced some to engage in sexual activity, the indictment shows. It alleges Rouse targeted more than a dozen minors.

Rouse in April was charged in state court with luring teenage girls by electronic means and forcing himself on a 13-year-old girl. More charges were filed in June when a continued investigation produced “numerous additional victims,” police said. Rouse was scheduled for trial in January.