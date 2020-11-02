February trial set in restraint, terrorizing case

A Bismarck man accused in May of holding a knife to a woman’s throat and punching her as they traveled from Morton County to Bismarck will go to trial in February.

Trevis Tessaro, 39, on Monday pleaded not guilty to charges of felonious restraint, terrorizing and preventing arrest.

The woman told police she could not escape from Tessaro until they reached a Bismarck home. She then drove back to Morton County and notified authorities, according to an affidavit. Tessaro was arrested after a five-hour standoff with police and the West Dakota SWAT team.

South Central District Judge Thomas Schneider scheduled a two-day trial starting Feb. 10. Defense attorney James Loraas did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1