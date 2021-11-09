Father of missing young man offers reward

The father of a young Bismarck man is offering a reward for information that helps authorities find his son, who has been missing for more than a week.

Darius Hurdle, of Minneapolis, said the reward of $5,000 to $10,000 would be distributed after Chase Hurdle, 18, is found.

“We have that available as an incentive for anyone that gives us a lead that leads to us finding him,” Darius Hurdle said.

Chase Hurdle, 18, was last seen the morning of Nov. 2 on foot near Memorial Bridge. Video showed him leaving Bismarck High School, where he is a student, at about 8:54 a.m. that morning. He was seen on security video on Avenues B and C, and walking past Roosevelt Elementary School and Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, Darius Hurdle said. Authorities issued a Silver Alert for him Nov. 4, alerting the public to his disappearance.

Chase Hurdle has had amnesia issues and also went missing in July, his father said. He couldn’t remember his name, and police took him to a local hospital. Chase Hurdle gets good grades, has been successful in school -- he was recently accepted for admission to the University of North Dakota -- and has friends, Darius Hurdle said, but he added “the last year has been hard.”

“He has a little bit of depression and is on medication to help with that,” the father said.

Chase Hurdle likes parks, climbing trees and going to libraries, Darius Hurdle said. Family members have placed flyers at several parks in Bismarck and Mandan asking anyone with information about Chase to contact authorities.

“We just want him to come home and let him know we’re here to help,” Darius Hurdle said. “If anyone sees him, offer him help or take him to a hospital.”

Authorities have made no connection between Chase Hurdle’s disappearance and Nov. 2 reports that someone jumped from the Memorial Bridge. Aerial and water searches of that area turned up nothing and were suspended later that week. Burleigh County Sheriff’s Maj. Jim Hulm on Monday said teams were making another search of the bridge area and planned to expand the search to a wider area south of the bridge.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.