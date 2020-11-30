Father charged with abuse of infant

A Bismarck man is charged with felony child abuse after health care providers discovered his daughter had brain injuries consistent with shaken baby syndrome.

Delaurence Monsegue, 36, was arrested Sunday, according to the Burleigh Morton Detention Center website.

The child on Saturday appeared to be suffering seizures and was taken to a Bismarck emergency room, according to a police affidavit. Bismarck authorities were contacted on Sunday by a children’s hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota, that the infant had injuries that were “fresh and old” and caused by the child being “forcefully and violently” shaken, the affidavit states.

The child was in Monsegue’s care on Saturday, police say. He called the child’s mother after the baby made gurgling noises, vomited, became stiff and was unresponsive. Monsegue admitted to shaking the baby but said it was only in an attempt to clear her throat, according to the affidavit. He also said he gave the child a bath and she may have fallen on her head in the bathtub or could have fallen in her crib.

Monsegue made his initial court appearance on the Class A felony on Monday. No attorney is listed for him in court records. South Central District Judge Douglas Bahr set his bail at $100,000 cash.

