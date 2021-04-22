Fargo man shot by police in 2015 pleads guilty to drug charges in Burleigh County

A Fargo man who told a judge five years ago that his life had changed for the better after he was shot by police in that city was sentenced Wednesday to three years of probation on Burleigh County drug charges.

Karmen Redshirt, 37, pleaded guilty to felony drug and drug paraphernalia charges dating to October 2019. He was on probation from previous convictions and fled Bismarck police during a traffic stop. Officers found syringes, pipes and other paraphernalia, 15 grams of methamphetamine and an unidentified orange pill in the vehicle, according to a police affidavit.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Redshirt in September 2015 pointed a laser-sighted BB gun at a Fargo officer after a car chase that ended in a Walmart parking lot. The officer shot him in the abdomen. His recovery from the incident was “a spiritual awakening,” he told East Central District Judge John Irby, adding that it changed him for the better.

He got out of prison in January 2019 and served another stretch from April 2019 to June 2019 after a parole violation, according to the North Dakota Department of Parole and Probation.