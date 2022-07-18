 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fargo man, firm ordered to halt investment business

North Dakota Securities Commissioner Karen Tyler has ordered a Fargo man to stop doing business as an investment adviser after an examination of his business revealed alleged violations of state securities laws.

Authorities say Jeremy Carlson and his firm Jamieson Capital Financial LLC took custody of investor funds, acted as an unregistered broker-dealer and agent, breached fiduciary duty, and engaged in fraudulent practices.

Tyler said Carlson took custody of nearly $18 million in client funds, which is prohibited under the North Dakota Securities Act. He and others were paid a 3% commission on the sales, and $338,000 plus management fees he was charging as an investment adviser went to Carlson and his own company, the commissioner said.

Carlson without Health Department approval used $3.9 million in investor funds to acquire ownership in a medical marijuana business. He also used a cryptocurrency exchange not allowed in the U.S., paid management fees to unregistered advisers of a private fund, and engaged in borrowing and lending activity involving private funds he controlled that was not approved in investor documents.

Carlson did not immediately respond to a Tribune request for comment.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

