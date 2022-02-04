Family: Stenehjem died from 'cardiac arrest and associated effects'

North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem died of a heart issue, his family said Friday.

Stenehjem, 68, died Jan. 28 from "cardiac arrest and associated effects," according to a statement by his wife, Beth, released by the attorney general's office.

She also thanked first responders and medical personnel who cared for her husband when he was hospitalized that day.

"Wayne devoted his life in service to the state of North Dakota, and I am touched by the number of people who have let me know how much he meant to them,” she said.

Stenehjem died weeks after announcing he would not seek reelection. He was first elected in 2000 after serving 24 years in the Legislature, representing a Grand Forks district. He was North Dakota's longest-serving attorney general.

Stenehjem’s casket was brought to the Capitol on Wednesday to lie in state in Memorial Hall, and dozens of people turned out to pay their respects. Hundreds of people attended his funeral in the Bismarck Event Center on Thursday, which was preceded by a procession of nearly 150 vehicles, many of them law enforcement vehicles with lights flashing.

Cremation will take place, and a private family burial will be held later.

Gov. Doug Burgum will appoint a successor to serve out the remaining months of Stenehjem's term.

Former U.S. Attorney and former Lt. Gov. Drew Wrigley is the only candidate to announce a 2022 campaign for attorney general.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 4 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.