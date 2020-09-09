Families file claim against BIA over deadly reservation road washout

That morning, Jade Mound, Peterson’s daughter, started putting together pieces of information coming to her from phone calls and texts. Peterson was late for work, and her GPS location on Mound's phone was stationary and hadn’t updated since 4:39 a.m. Later, friends started texting Mound that the road was washed out. Mound sent a screenshot of Peterson’s GPS location to a friend, who confirmed it was the site of the washout.

“I don’t want anyone else to have to go through what my family has gone through,” Mound told the Tribune. “There is absolutely no reason that the BIA roads should be in the condition they’re in.”

Flooding from 7 inches of rain during the night of July 8 and early morning of July 9 scoured the dirt that held the culvert under BIA Road 3, known locally as the Kenel Road. The culvert was bowing but not considered dangerous and had been identified for replacement seven years earlier, tribal Planning and Transportation Director Ron His Horse Is Thunder said at the time.