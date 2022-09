The Friends of the Bismarck Public Library will hold its Fall Used Book Sale from Oct. 6-8 in the library’s meeting rooms.

There will be used books for sale, at $1 per pound. CDs, DVDs and other items will be priced separately. All items will be sold for $3 per bag Saturday with provided bags.

Proceeds help fund special programs and services at the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library.

Sale hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.